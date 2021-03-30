March 30, 2021 — On this date in 1952, the United States was involved in the Korean War, and tensions from the Cold War were rising all across the country.
In Bismarck, Civil Defense officials put out a call in the Bismarck Tribune for 150 men to train into service as firemen, “in case of a bombing attack or other disaster strikes the city.”
Classes would start as soon as enough men volunteered—they would be taught 30 at a time.
E.L. Overland, co-chairing the auxiliary fire and police committees, said that “Regardless of whether Bismarck is ever attacked or not, the formation of an auxiliary fire fighting force is a ‘must’ for the protection of the city as a reserve for the regular fireman.”
“Dakota Datebook” is a radio series from Prairie Public in partnership with the State Historical Society of North Dakota and with funding from the North Dakota Humanities Council. See all the Dakota Datebooks at prairiepublic.org, subscribe to the “Dakota Datebook” podcast, or buy the Dakota Datebook book at shopprairiepublic.org.