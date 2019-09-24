September 24, 2019 — On this date in 1917, Grand Forks Police Chief J. W. Lave banned automobiles from parking “in the immediate vicinity of churches” when worship services were being held. Clergymen had been protesting their services were being drowned out “by the noises of the machines.”
Also on this date, Richard M. Nixon came to Bismarck in 1968 to campaign for the U. S. Presidency. He had previously run against John Kennedy and lost. Interestingly, President Kennedy, himself, was in North Dakota 42 years ago tomorrow. He spoke at a UND convocation, at which he was awarded an honorary degree. President Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, TX, just two months later.
“Dakota Datebook” is a radio series from Prairie Public in partnership with the State Historical Society of North Dakota and with funding from the North Dakota Humanities Council. See all the Dakota Datebooks at prairiepublic.org, subscribe to the “Dakota Datebook” podcast, or buy the Dakota Datebook book at shopprairiepublic.org.