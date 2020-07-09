July 9, 2020 — A Valley City man arrived in Chicago on this day in 1902 on a mission to save the city. Otto Faust left a wife, eight children and a 1,400-acre farm after receiving a vision from God. Faust claimed that “…he was told that Chicago was to be damned unless he came to the city and saved it.”
Valuing “…the salvation of the city more than his earthly possessions,” Faust caught an early train out of Valley City. He carried on him only a small suitcase containing clothes, and in one hand a Bible. Upon his arrival to Chicago’s Grand Central Depot, Faust walked up to the nearest police officer and said, “Please direct me to the house of the mayor of Chicago at once. I am here to save Chicago, and I want to have a conference with him before starting the work.” The ‘savior’ was escorted to the local police department, where he spent the remainder of his visit singing hymns.
