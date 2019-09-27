For more than 30 years we have had the pleasure to share exciting circumstances through the pages of the Herald.
This time out we want to tell you about a very special family gathering that is being planned for Monday in Chicago.
This comes to be following the announcement for the field of Bellwether League Hall of Fame inductees for Healthcare Supply Chain Leadership.
Included for induction this year is the late Capt. Terry R. Irgens, a 1964 graduate of Williston High School.
This ceremony will take place on Monday (Sept. 30) at the 12th annual Bellwether Induction Dinner set to be held at The Westin-O'Hare in Rosemont, Ill.
This location is a northwest suburb of Chicago, adjacent to O'Hare International Airport.
Plans call for his wife Karen (Hovland), along with the couple's three children, Rick, Bradley and Kimberley, along with family members to be on hand to accept the award.
Terry's parents are Nora and Jim Irgens, along with his siblings Tom, Jim, Linda Miller and Lori Lutz.
Karen is the daughter of Irene and Elmer Hovland of Williston and a 1965 WHS graduate.
Inductees into this Hall are regarded as innovators, pioneers and visionaries for their industry contributions and performance.
Seven other individuals will be inducted, including the likes of Clarissa H. "Clara" Barton, giving you and idea of the quality of this class.
Barton (1821-1912) is known for her first-aid skills and the famous humanitarian organization the American Red Cross, which she founded in 1881 and oversaw for 23 years.
TOP LEADERS
Being launched in 2007 by a group of influential veterans in the healthcare supply chain industry, Bellwether League Inc., is a 501 (c)(6) not-for-profit corporation that identifies and honors men and women who have demonstrated significant leadership.
To even be considered for induction an individual must have at least 25 years of exemplary service and leadership performance in supply chain operations that meet a criteria.
STELLAR CAREER
Terry (1947-2017) is credited with leading the Department of Defense's Medical Materiel Directorate to switch to a commercial prime vendor program from the traditional depot system.
Reportedly this was a radical departure in materiel operations for the Defense Logistics Agency and the Defense Personnel Support Center.
He also oversaw medical logistics on the battlefield during the first Gulf War.
This led to implementation of automated transactions and spearheaded strategic partnerships throughout the federal healthcare system, adding to his Hall of Fame credentials.
Officials credited his efforts and outcomes to be challenging as navigating an oil tanker through the sliver of the Panama Canal.
Along with everything else, Terry was instrumental in helping to develop a program that repaired wounded warriors through surgery, technology and therapy.
LOOKING BACK
Karen, who continues to make her home in Myersville, Maryland, recalled the early years.
This is an area close to both Maryland and Washington, D.C.
It was here Terry was stationed at Fort Deitrick, while serving in charge of the U.S. Naval Command on the base.
Following high school the Williston couple was married in 1968.
Terry graduated with his pharmacy degree from North Dakota State University in 1969.
While he had a Fellowship to attend Purdue University, however, there were no college deferments being offered at that time.
That led to applying for the military to see what might be available and the U.S. Navy was the first to respond.
"Here we come," said Karen, as her husband entered as a pharmacist but his Navy career would be centered around the field of logistics.
This only added to the rich history of military leaders that have emerged through Williston.
LIFE AFTER NAVY
Following retirement from the U.S. Navy, he worked for another 20 years with high-profile companies including the likes of Northrop Grumman and IBM, to name a few.
While residing on the east coast, Terry was given a choice as to where he would like to attend graduate school.
His choice was to return to North Dakota State University, the place he had earned his pharmacy degree.
That meant in 1977 the Irgens family picked up and returned to North Dakota for one year, as the head of the household earned his Master's in Hospital Pharmacy.
This only adds to the value his home state played in his education and future endeavors.
AMAZING MAN
Karen considered her husband to be an "amazing man."
She recalled he worked right up until December of 2016.
The couple had been making several trips back home to take care of family business, but "I knew he wasn't feeling too well."
The couple received the health diagnosis on Karen's 70 birthday, learning of cancer of the appendix, with Terry passing away in June of 2017.
IRGENS FAMILY
On Monday numerous members of his family will be on hand to accept the award on his behalf.
The children include Rick, Bradley and Kimberly.
Rick, 49, is a graduate of the University of North Dakota and is a pilot for FedEx.
He makes his home in Spencer, Iowa.
Bradley, 47, is a medical technologist at War Memorial Hospital in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, while his family live in Gerrardstown, WV.
Kimberly, 42, is a speech language pathologist, however these days she is a stay-at-home mom, making her home in Leesburg, Virginia.
The children have provided six grandchildren for their parents, including two from each.
Rick is married to Barb and the children include Katie, 30, and Nate, 23.
Bradley is married to Michelle and has two girls, Hollin, 16, and Marit, 11.
Kimberley is married to Justin Rollison and they are proud parents of James, 15, and Julia, 11.
GOOD COMPANY
Along with Irgens and Barton, the remainder of the field includes:
Stanley J. Costello (1916-1976), George Y. Hersch, Carl P. Meyer, Vance B. Moore, Kevin O'Marah and Larry P. Smith.
All of the inductees are credited with serving others first, while wanting to teach others through humility and professionalism.
Bellwether League co-founder and board member Jamie Kowalski points to this as being the "most diverse class" in the 12-year history.
He notes they represent a cross-section of career backgrounds, skills and experience that has contributed significantly to the advancement of Supply Chain Management in healthcare, reaching back more than a century.
SCOPE SALUTE
This former U.S. Navy sailor seizes this opportunity to send out a Scope Salute.
To date only 112 top individuals from across the country have been inducted.
It is neat to see a son of Williston, a graduate of WHS and NDSU, along with the state of North Dakota being honored in such a manner.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.