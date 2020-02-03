Feb. 4
2020 Excavator One-Call Training - Sidney: 8-11 a.m. Feb. 4, Sidney Country Club / The Fringe, MT-16, Sidney. Cost: Free. Fun, interactive, and interesting training for professional excavators, contractors, and member utilities regarding the One-Call / Call Before You Dig system, safe excavation and understanding your rights and responsibilities under the Montana One Call Law. Studies of previous excavation accidents and how they may have been prevented. Excavator Training: (Meal Included)● Dept of Labor and Industry - Underground Facilities Protection Program (DLI-UFPP) Statistics● Incident Report UFPAC Reviews● Ticket Submission Requirements ● Safe Excavation Practices● Case Studies Locate Marks - Documenting and Maintaining. ● Best practices for documenting and maintaining locate and white-lining marks.● Taking good pictures prior to and during excavation to improve your damage documentation 8:00 am - Excavator Training Starts10:00 am - Locate Marks Documenting It is a chance to meet with some of your local utility company's employees to discuss excavation related issues. You will also get excavation requirements and safety information about digging near pipelines from pipeline companies operating in your area. Safe digging is everyone's responsibility. It takes a commitment from all individuals involved. This is a free educational event available for all members of your company. Count it as a company safety meeting. Training, Food and Prizes are on us; Attendance and Participation are on you! Bring your questions & comments.
Intuitive Reading - Remove Your Biggest Block Right Now - Life, Love Money - Receive a Reading Live: 3-4 p.m. Feb. 4, Williston. Cost: Free-£50. Have you ever wondered whether you are on the right track?Whether you are in the right job?Whether you are running the right business?Or maybe even the right relationship for you?Have you ever wondered what your true purpose is here on earth?I will be providing a live intuitive reading to connect you to the messages you need to hear right now. Join me live, where I will give you a spread of 3 cards to choose from. In addition, I will also choose one person to read for. IMPORTANT: A. Seats are limited. B. The time of the Live Online Reading will be at 8pm in GMT (UK), so please ensure you double check what time it is locally for you. We will send you reminders via email nearer the time. C. After you have confirmed your registration with Event Brite, we will personally email you from hateley.louise@hotmail.co.uk to provide you with the details for the event.
Feb. 5
After School Art: K-2 - Winter Session: 4-5 p.m. Feb. 5, Rough Rider Center, 2209 Wolves Den Parkway, Watford City. Cost: $10-$50. Help your student grow in creativity in this fun class that covers a variety of mediumsWednesdaysJanuary 8 - February 264-5 pm $50 for full session (must pre-register)Drop-ins welcome at $10 per class8 week sessionRough Rider Center
Feb. 6
Blood Drive: 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Feb. 6, CHI St. Alexius Health Williston, 1301 15th Avenue West, Williston. Cost: Free. For information: (701) 774-7400, dubicummings@catholichealth.net. CHI St. Alexius Health Blood Drive Thursday, February 6 10:45 AM - 2:30 PM Mcauley Education Center (Door 52) Sign up with Amalia at 701.774.7449 Or go to bloodhero.com and use sponsor code: Mercymedical
Creative Kids Art Class: 4-5 p.m. Feb. 6, Rough Rider Center, 2209 Wolves Den Parkway, Watford City. Cost: $10-$50. Another offering for your creative kids to help accomodate your busy schedule. Miss Mary will guide the kids through a variety of exciting mediums and projects that will have them inspired to create at home. 1st Grade - 6th Grade welcome! Thursdays January 9 - February 274:00- 5:00 PMRough Rider Center$50 for full session (must pre-register)$10 per drop in Questions? Contact Jessie at 701-770-8659 or email longxart@gmail.cwww.longxarts.com