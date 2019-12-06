Dec. 8
Crusade for Strings: 2:30-4 p.m. Dec. 8, Bethel Lutheran Home, 1515 2nd Avenue West, Williston. For information: 701-770-4525, vivkalmik@hotmail.com. The Williston Community Strings will perform under the direction of Dr. Kyle Norris, music professor at Williston State College. Williston Thursday Musical is a member of the State and National Federation of Music Clubs. It sponsors musical Programs for the community, promotes American music, hosts a Piano Festival in the spring and raises money for scholarships for youth to attend the International Music Camp in the summer.
Dec. 10
Skate with Santa: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 10, Raymond Family Community Center, Williston , Williston. For information: 701-774-9773, mackenzie@wprd.us. Prices: $4 Skate rentals $3 Adults $2 Students $1 Youth
4th Annual Autism Christmas party: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 10, The Williston ARC, 822 18th Street East, Williston. For information: 701-557-3903, valerie@dakotafamilysolutions.org. The whole family is invited to join us for this Sensory Friendly party. Please RSVP with this link. Thanks! https://forms.gle/D4qVoimg3Sh4S