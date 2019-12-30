Dec. 31
New Year’s Eve Bash- Roaring 20’s: 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Dec. 31, Old Armory, 320 1st Avenue East, Williston. For information: (701) 651-6760, leelusht@gmail.com. Throw on your Zoot suits and flapper dresses, Shine up your Spats, and get ready to Jump, Jive and Wail at the hottest party of the year! Hot live band, hot hors devours, cold hooch - this shindig will be the cat’s meow! Tickets are a steal at 30.00 clams a piece. Limited number available- get em at Williston auto NOW NOW NOW!! Details in the comments-Hosted by the Williston Elks Lodge!!