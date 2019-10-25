Oct. 27
Cottonwood Forest "The Pumpkin Patch": 12-7 p.m. Oct. 27, Cottonwood Forest Pumpkin Patch, 5101 2nd Avenue West, Williston. Cost: $5. For information: (701) 570-5646, cottonwood17forest@gmail.com. There are several activities to do at the Pumpkin Patch including The Giant Chair, Bale Mountain, Sand Pile, Climbing Bale Net, Large Slides, Corn Box and Bale Mazes.Large & Medium Zip Lines, Pillow Jumper, Pedal Carts, Duck Racing, Kiddie Rides. You can also ride on the train. The Pumpkin Patch also has pumpkins and gourds for sale of all sizes. $5.00 per person.under 2 free at the entrance
Floating Pumpkin Patch: 1-3 p.m. Oct. 27, ARC, 822 18th Street East, Williston. Cost: $5. For information: 7015729272, mackenzie@wprd.us. Jump in the pool and pick your favorite pumpkin!! We will also have a station set up in the party rooms for you to decorate your pumpkin before taking them home. Bring a friend!
Oct. 29
Costumes on Ice: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29, Raymond Family Community Center, Williston , Williston. Cost: Free. For information: 7015729272, mackenzie@wprd.us. Dress up in your costume and lace up your skates before heading over to the Raymond Center for some fun! (Rentals will be available, but limited.) This will be the first night of open skating for the season so come help us celebrate!
Double~Double Duo: 7:30-9 p.m. Oct. 29, Bakken Elementary Auditorium, 502 West Highland Drive, Williston. Cost: $50. For information: 701-572-2701, j_lindvigcarrier@hotmail.com. About this band: Clarinet/Piano & Digital Accordion/Piano Fuses showstoppers from Classical to Rock to Jazz to World music Classy, dynamic, technologically advanced and entertaining For more information call: Janet Erlandsen, Membership Secretary: 572-2701 Allen Domagala, President: 572-3698 Concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Bakken Elementary Auditorium Student Season Ticket - 25$ Adult Season Ticket - 50$ Family Season Ticket - 150$