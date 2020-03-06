Mar. 8
Open Ice Skating: 1-5 p.m. Mar. 8, Raymond Family Community Center, Williston , Williston. For information: (701) 572-9272, rec@wprd.us. $1 Youth, $2 Student, $3 Adult Admission. $4 Skate rentals. Many sizes. Limited amounts.
Mar. 9
District 8 School Board Meeting: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mar. 9, Williams County School District 8, 111 7th Avenue West, Williston. For information: PENNY.SOISETH@K12.ND.US. Unless otherwise noted, all regular meetings will be held in the District #8 office Board Room on the second Monday of each month. All School Board meetings are open to the public. School Board meeting minutes, once approved as correct by the School Board, are available to the public as well.
Norwegian Folk Dance: 7:30-9 p.m. Mar. 9, Bjarne Lodge 4-086 Sons of Norway, 720 4th Avenue West, Williston. For information: (701) 774-4293, wendymcginley@outlook.com. Come and learn the fine art of Norwegian folk dancing. You do NOT need a partner. You do NOT need to be a member. Wear comfortable shoes!
Mar. 10
Open Ice Skating: 6-8 p.m. Mar. 10, Raymond Family Community Center, Williston , Williston. For information: (701) 572-9272, rec@wprd.us. $1 Youth, $2 Student, $3 Adult Admission. $4 Skate rentals. Many sizes. Limited amounts.
Autism Spring Fling: 6:30-8 p.m. Mar. 10, The Williston ARC, 822 18th Street East, Williston. For information: 701-557-3903, autism@dakotafamilysolutions.org. Please join us for a night of fun with your family! There will be many interactive games for all to enjoy! You can RSVP on the link provided. Thanks!