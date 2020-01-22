Jan. 23
Creative Kids Art Class: 4-5 p.m. Jan. 23, Rough Rider Center, 2209 Wolves Den Parkway, Watford City. Cost: $10-$50. Another offering for your creative kids to help accomodate your busy schedule. Miss Mary will guide the kids through a variety of exciting mediums and projects that will have them inspired to create at home. 1st Grade - 6th Grade welcome! Thursdays January 9 - February 274:00- 5:00 PMRough Rider Center$50 for full session (must pre-register)$10 per drop in Questions? Contact Jessie at 701-770-8659 or email longxart@gmail.cwww.longxarts.com
Jan. 24
Rooted in Truth: 7 p.m.-11:30 a.m. Jan. 24, Watford City Assembly of God, 2117 Main Street, Watford City. Cost: Free. This is a Women’s Retreat being hosted by WCAG on January 24, 7-10pm and January 25, 8:30-11:30am. We will be exploring how to study the Bible, hearing the voice of God through the Word, and how to apply it to our lives! There will be a time of Bible Journaling or creating a One Year Bible, fellowship, praise and worship. Please join us as we discover how to pursue the Word of God in 2020! Join us for one or both days. There will NOT be childcare available.
Jan. 25
Ceramic Cactus: 7-9 p.m. Jan. 25, Rough Rider Center, 2209 Wolves Den Parkway, Watford City. Cost: $50. Paint a light up cactus!
90's Prom: 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Jan. 25, James Memorial Preservation, 621 1st Avenue West, Williston. For information: 701-774-3601, jmps@nemont.net. Get ready for 90's Prom at the James Memorial Art Center on Saturday, January 25th from 8pm until Midnight!! 90's Prom is going to be da bomb! Come get jiggy with it and enjoy a night full of dancing, 90's Karaoke, 90's inspired snacks, and a cash bar! Tickets must be purchased in advance! You can purchase tickets for $10 at the James during office hours(Monday-Thursday, 9am-2pm & Fridays. 1-5pm). Valid photo ID is required to purchase tickets and enter the event.