Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Makayla and Matt Weyrauch, of Williston, welcomed a 9-pound baby girl at 3:09 am on Saturday, Feb 12, 2022.

Jerilyn and Corey Agre, of Williston, welcomed a 7-pound, 3-ounce baby boy at 1:29 pm on Sunday, Feb 14, 2022.

Tiffani and Tanner Shanks, of Williston, welcomed an 6-pound, 13-ounce baby girl at 8:22 am on Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022.

Tags

Load comments