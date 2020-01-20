Ashley and Lawrence Pohl, of Williston, welcomed an 8-pound baby boy at 1:21 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020. 

Cherie Owens and Bryce Roark, of Williston, welcomed a 6-pound, 10-ounce baby girl at 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020. 

Tags

Load comments