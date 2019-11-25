Shanda Weigal and Cody Skaar, of Stanley, welcomed a 7-pound, 10-ounce baby boy at 7:21 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. 

Krystal Lancaster and Michael Brown, of Williston, welcomed a 6-pound, 12-ounce baby boy at 2:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. 

Tags

Load comments