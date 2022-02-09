Purchase Access

Yaritzi Morales and Elyan Torres, of Williston, welcomed a 5-pound, 11-ounce baby girl at 5:55 pm on Friday, Jan 28, 2022.

Pasang Diki Sherpa and Phurba Sherpa, of Watford City, welcomed a 7-pound, 11-ounce baby girl at 1:00 am on Saturday, Jan 29, 2022.

Cari and Levi Solem, of Williston, welcomed an 8-pound, 11-ounce baby girl at 4:40 pm on Saturday, Jan 29, 2022.

Leysi Maria Delisle Pena and Jorge Ramirez, of Williston, welcomed a 6-pound, 8-ounce baby boy at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, Jan 30, 2022.

Gera Shields, of Plentywood, welcomed a 7-pound, 4-ounce baby boy at 3:02 pm on Sunday, Jan 30, 2022.

Alecia and Patrick Spacher, of Watford City, welcomed a 9-pound, 10-ounce baby boy at 9:50 am on Thursday, Feb 3, 2022.

Mindy Marie and Zachary James Pettyjohn, of Williston, welcomed an 8-pound, 6-ounce baby girl at 11:14 am on Thursday, Feb 3, 2022.

Beca and Colton Ryan, of Watford City, welcomed a 7-pound, 1-ounce baby girl at 11:59 am on Sunday, Feb 6, 2022.

