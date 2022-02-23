Purchase Access

Erin and Isaac Hillstrom, of Williston, welcomed a 9-pound, 6-ounce baby boy at 12:07 pm on Friday, Feb 18, 2022.

Lillian and Jesse Nelson, of Watford City, welcomed an 8-pound, 6-ounce baby girl at 6:13 am on Saturday, Feb 19, 2022.

Yizel Martinez and Alexis Fuentes, of Williston, welcomed an 8-pound, 1-ounce baby girl at 8:22 am on Saturday, Feb 19, 2022.

Katie and Marty Bearce, of Williston, welcomed a 7-pound, 6-ounce baby boy at 8:16 am on Monday, Feb 21, 2022.

Sarah and Michael Johnson, of Williston, welcomed a 6-pound, 3-ounce baby girl at 7:28 am on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022.

