Heather and Anthony (Sr) Luchi, of Williston, welcomed a 7-pound, 9-ounce baby girl at 2:01 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
MOST POPULAR
-
John Schmitz, 66
-
LEC demolition reveals time capsule inside cornerstone
-
Police seek information on missing North Dakota man
-
Williston woman accused of attacking police after arrest
-
Former St. Joseph teacher sentenced to 10 years for molesting students
-
Jundt, Williams win seats on District 8 school board, bond narrowly fails
-
Gage Braden, 23
-
John Schmitz, 66
-
Amid cost-cutting moves, Oasis will shutter Oil Well Services, transitioning some employees to Halliburton
-
Record turnout drives change on District 8 board