Mamie and Steven Johnston, of Watford City, welcomed a 4-pound, 7-ounce baby boy at 5:28 a.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022.

Crystal and Daniel Arnson, of Williston, welcomed a 6-pound, 13-ounce baby boy at 7:41 pm on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Danielle Lowe and Casey Urbatsch, of Williston, welcomed a 7-pound, 11-ounce baby girl at 2:27 pm on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Whitney and Roger Baxter, of Williston, welcomed a 7-pound, 4-ounce baby boy at 10:44 pm on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Ana Rodriguez and Eric Rubalcava, of Williston, welcomed a 7-pound, 5-ounce baby girl at 8:54 am on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Haley and Jonathan Olson, of Williston, welcomed an 8-pound, 12-ounce baby boy at 9:51 pm on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Nicole and Bryce Meyer, of Williston, welcomed an 8-pound, 8-ounce baby boy at 3:31 pm on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Misty and Dave Ulvog, of Williston, welcomed a 6-pound, 11-ounce baby boy at 11:13 am on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Brittany and Derek Mitchell, of Williston, welcomed an 8-pound, 8-ounce baby boy at 12:18 am on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.



