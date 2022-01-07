Purchase Access

Rufena Chie and James Wurgler, of Williston, welcomed a 7-pound, 13-ounce baby boy at 3:23 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021.

Debra and Paul Herrala, of Williston, welcomed a 7-pound, 8-ounce baby girl at 6:51 a.m. on Thursday, Dec 30, 2021.

Ashlynn Atanasu and Dylan Chamley, of Williston, welcomed a 7-pound, 8-ounce baby girl at 12:02 p.m. on Thursday, Dec 30, 2021.

Heidi and Kevin Johnson, of Williston, welcomed an 7-pound, 5-ounce baby boy at 8:31 a.m. on Friday, Dec 31, 2021.

Rachel and Pat Johnson, of Williston, welcomed a 7-pound, 10-ounce baby girl at 9:44 a.m. on Saturday, Jan 2, 2022.

Adalina Whitlock and Maverick Boyka, of Williston, welcomed a 6-pound, 11-ounce baby girl at 3:09 p.m. on Saturday, Jan 2, 2022.

Katie and Jacob Monson, of Williston, welcomed a 7-pound, 13-ounce baby girl at 12:26 a.m. on Monday, Jan 3, 2022.

Miranda and Eliardo Figaro, of Watford City, welcomed a 7-pound, 4-ounce baby girl at 2:46 p.m. on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022.

