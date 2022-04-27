Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

LeeAnn Renee Clark and Nathan Andrew Crouch, of Williston, welcomed a  baby boy at 12:20 am on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

Delaney and Tristin Slemin, of Williston, welcomed an 8-pound, 1-ounce baby girl at 12:44 am on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Lucy and Brandon Proffitt, of Williston, welcomed a 7-pound, 14-ounce baby boy at 7:54 pm on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

Hailey and Anthony Williams, of Williston, welcomed a 6-pound, 10-ounce baby girl at 8:22 am pm on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

Audrey and Broc Martin, of Williston, welcomed an 8-pound, 1-ounce baby girl at 5:29 pm on Friday, April 15, 2022.

Alina Aminova and James Tanner, of Williston, welcomed a 5-pound, 9-ounce baby girl at 3:07 pm on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Grace Nybo and Tyler Iwen, of Williston, welcomed an 8-pound, 8-ounce baby boy at 6:20 pm on Tuesday, April 20, 2022.

Megan Maddox and Eric Ojaniemi, of Williston, welcomed a 6-pound, 11-ounce baby boy at 9:04 am on Thursday, April 21, 2022. 

Teryan and Joshua Hemming, of Williston, welcomed an 8-pound, 1-ounce baby girl at 5:21 pm on Thursday, April 21, 2022.



Tags

Load comments