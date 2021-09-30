Birth notice Sep 30, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reba and Zane Frick, of Williston, welcomed an 8-pound, 3-ounce baby boy at 5:25 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Reba Zane Frick Baby Boy Notice Birth Load comments MOST POPULAR Couple accused of neglecting, not feeding newborn Police investigating threat at WHS Whiting closes on more Bakken acres in Mountrail County Police ask for help finding 14-year-old boy After originally being found not competent to stand trial, man sentenced to 5 years in 2018 rape case Williston resident Larry Dokken inducted into NDPC Hall of Fame Burgum: Net neutral goal set off $25 billion 'cascade' of interest in North Dakota Marian Jessica Cook, 27 Man charged with attempted murder after Sunday shooting Attempted murder trial continued after juror tests positive for COVID Sign up for our email newsletters