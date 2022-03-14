Purchase Access

Kaycee and Jacob Lee, of Williston, welcomed a 6-pound, 8-ounce baby boy at 10:55 a.m. on Thursday, Dec 23, 2021.

Heather Lynn Barton and Eric Allen Burns, of Williston, welcomed a 7-pound, 12-ounce baby boy at 1:14 am on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Hallie and Bret Sandberg, of Williston, welcomed a 9-pound, 8-ounce baby boy at 5:43 pm on Thursday, March 2, 2022.

Alyssa and Brett Portra, of Bainville, welcomed an 8-pound, 1-ounce baby boy at 5:43 pm on Thursday, March 2, 2022.

Hallie and Bret Sandberg, of Williston, welcomed a 9-pound, 8-ounce baby boy at 5:43 pm on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Kira and Greg Noll, of Williston, welcomed a 6-pound, 13-ounce baby girl at 6:00 am on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

Ashley and Cory Carpenter, of Williston, welcomed an 8-pound baby girl at 4:02 pm on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

Kasnedra and Jared Montz, of Williston, welcomed a 5-pound, 12-ounce baby boy at 6:46 pm on Monday, March 7, 2022.

