Birth announcements Oct 14, 2022 Oct 14, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sahara and Michael Glubrecht of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby boy on Oct. 9. The baby weighed 7-pounds, 8-ounces and was born at 3:28 a.m.Anabel Bustos and Hugo Oyevvides of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby girl on Oct. 10. The baby weighed 7-pounds, 7-ounces and was born at 10:01 p.m.Sydney Augare and Bailee Villamor of Watford City, North Dakota welcomed a baby boy on Oct. 10. The baby weighed 7-pounds, 1-ounce and was born at 10:27 p.m.Hannah Shriner and Justin Stoller of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby girl on Oct. 11. The baby weighed 7-pounds, 9-ounces and was born at 11:24 a.m.Arzu and Adam Cotton of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby boy on Oct. 12. The baby weighed 8-pounds, 4-ounces and was born at 4:30 a.m. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baby Boy Williston North Dakota Michael Glubrecht Baby Anabel Bustos Hugo Oyevvides Baby Girl Villamor Arzu Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 18 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Charges filed after police find over 1,000 pounds of explosives in Williston apartment Plans unveiled for Williston multi-use facility Pilot from Williston dies after plane crashes into a Minnesota home Over 1,000 pounds of homemade explosive materials found in Williston apartment The search continues and felony charges are filed against attempted murder suspect Two toddlers found wandering the streets of Williston Williams County patrol vehicle rear-ended civilian vehicle at a stop sign I think it was Entertainment Inc! in the Old Armory with the talent Armed and dangerous suspect is still at large in Williams County Texas man dies after medical emergency forces him offroad