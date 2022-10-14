Sahara and Michael Glubrecht of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby boy on Oct. 9. The baby weighed 7-pounds, 8-ounces and was born at 3:28 a.m.

Anabel Bustos and Hugo Oyevvides of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby girl on Oct. 10. The baby weighed 7-pounds, 7-ounces and was born at 10:01 p.m.



Tags

Load comments