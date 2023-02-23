Birth Announcements Feb 23, 2023 Feb 23, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Morgan and Robert Wiley of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby girl on Feb. 3. The baby weighed 8-pounds, 6-ounces and was born at 10:36 p.m.Hailey and Zachary Smith of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby boy on Feb. 6. The baby weighed 6-pounds, 9-ounces and was born at 7:47 a.m.Josefina Najera-Marcial and Ira Powell of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby girl on Feb. 10. The baby weighed 7-pounds, 7-ounces and was born at 3:26 p.m.Krystal and Jon Berton of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby boy on Feb. 10. The baby weighed 6-pounds, 10-ounces and was born at 7:12 p.m.Kalen Brinkley and Allan Malcolm of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby girl on Feb. 16. The baby weighed 6-pounds, 5-ounces and was born at 9:16 p.m.Natalia Rae Strouf and Braiden Andrew Rude of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby girl on Feb. 16. The baby weighed 7-pounds, 8-ounces and was born at 4:36 p.m.Paige and Tuff Jorgenson of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby girl on Feb. 17. The baby weighed 6-pounds, 14-ounces and was born at 9:39 p.m.Julia and Alexander Koopman of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby girl on Feb. 19. The baby weighed 9-pounds, 10-ounces and was born at 1:38 a.m.Monica T. Webber and Jarrin P. Larson of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby boy on Feb. 21. The baby weighed 8-pounds, 9-ounces and was born at 9:15 a.m.Ariel and Jordan Schroeder of Long Creek, North Dakota welcomed a baby boy on Feb. 21. The baby weighed 5-pounds, 12-ounces and was born at 7:50 a.m. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments Most Popular Williston brewery to host 'Pints for a Pool' KANSAS and Midland are coming to New Town Athlete of the Week: Lainey Barker New Director named at Western Dakota Clinic Williston childcare center expands to second location Williston UPS Store is closing The Williston UPS Store is closing, but UPS delivery will remain Coyotes take third in Class A State Wrestling WHS junior is one to look out for on the basketball court Two shootings reported in Watford City on Valentine's Day