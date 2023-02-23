Morgan and Robert Wiley of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby girl on Feb. 3. The baby weighed 8-pounds, 6-ounces and was born at 10:36 p.m.

Hailey and Zachary Smith of Williston, North Dakota welcomed a baby boy on Feb. 6. The baby weighed 6-pounds, 9-ounces and was born at 7:47 a.m.



