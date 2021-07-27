July 27, 2021 — William “Bill” Hamann was a mover and shaker in the western North Dakota cattle industry. He was born near Richardton in March 1904 and began working with livestock in the late 1920s. Along with his associates, he established the Western Livestock Company in Dickinson; that was in 1948 – it grew to become the largest cattle auction in North Dakota.
Hamann was often a person young ranchers would turn to if bankers wouldn’t help them get started. With solid advice and strong loyalty to ideals, Hamann would put cattle out on ranches on shares. A Medora rancher name Adolph Burkhardt said that by the time he got his place going, “We didn’t have much money for livestock so Bill furnished us with 300 Hereford cows on shares. We’d sell in the fall and split the check. Bill was real good to us.”
“Dakota Datebook” is a radio series from Prairie Public in partnership with the State Historical Society of North Dakota and with funding from the North Dakota Humanities Council. See all the Dakota Datebooks at prairiepublic.org, subscribe to the “Dakota Datebook” podcast, or buy the Dakota Datebook book at shopprairiepublic.org.
Hamann liked to tell a story about a bachelor living down near the South Dakota border. When the man asked Hamann to come and look at his hogs, Bill complied. Expecting to see hog pens, he was surprised when the guy asked him to get up and drive a horse and wagon filled with corn. The fellow got up on a saddled horse and told Hamann to follow him. After a mile or so, the farmer started calling his hogs – they were loose on the range!
“Hogs come out of every draw,” Hamann said. “Old ones, young ones, good ones, crippled ones!”
With his wagonload of corn as his flute, Bill became a sort of Pied Piper leading more than a thousand hogs to a nearby stockyard. And, Bill bought every one of those pigs, although he had no idea what to do with them. He ended up loading them into stock cars and sending them east. Then, he called a Minnesota feeder to tell him he should expect a rather large shipment of hogs.
“What am I going to do with them?” the buyer asked.
Bill said, “I don’t know. That’s why you got ‘em.” It turned out the buyer was happy with the shipment and wanted more just like them. Bill told him, “I don’t think there’s any more like that in the world!”
Bill and his wife, Viola, raised 10 children over the years. He never retired, but he was seriously slowed down by a stroke when he was 74; he died six months later – on this date in 1979.
