January 1, 2021 — Many might be surprised that on this date in 1886, classes began at Tower University in Tower City, North Dakota.
Founded and supported by the Baptists in Dakota Territory and the people of Tower City, the coeducational university started classes with an enrollment of fourteen students. Classes were held in a converted hotel.
The daily program of instruction included Chapel, Philosophy, Reading, Arithmetic, Algebra and Physical Geography. Instrumental and vocal music was also available to students. Tuition was $8 per term and the furnished rooms went for 50 cents/week. Board contracts ran the students an additional $3 per week.
Due to lack of enrollment, Tower University was forced to close its doors in 1889, after only two years of operation.
