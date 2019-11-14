It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.
Those words will soon be sung on radio and television stations across America, while folks right here in Williston begin preparations for the festive season ahead.
Although we still have Thanksgiving to look forward to, a lot of folks are ready to bust loose.
While there are a lot of talented individuals out there, taking care of their own home decor, there are ways for other folks to spruce things up.
This weekend provides events for you to be a part of.
From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, you are invited to stop by the Holiday Open House at Country Floral and Greenhouse, located across from Harmon Park.
This is an event that has been around for a number of years.
The event will continue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, offering you an opportunity to scope out what's new for the season.
TOUR OF HOMES
Meanwhile, a custom-decorated tour of homes is planned to begin at 10 a.m. and run until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 in Williston.
We understand there will be four decorated homes and one business involved in the sixth annual Home For The Holidays Tour, being hosted by Elite Designz.
A new business, Meg-a-latte, now located in the old Pizza Hut building along the Million Dollar Way, will be the business featured.
The fee for the tour is $25, however proceeds from this event are earmarked for the Salvation Army Angel Trees.
Here's a way to have some fun, while supporting a great cause.
Tickets for the tour are listed as being available at Elite Designz.
VALUE OF TICKET
Your ticket will also allow you attend a reception, with hors d'oeuvres and wine from 3-6 p.m., back at Elite Designz, giving you a chance to gain even more ideas for decorations, etc.
Hey, your tour ticket will also entitle you to a 20 percent discount at Elite Designz on Saturday.
You might want to hang around, as at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. some hefty cash prizes will be drawn for, and you must be present to win.
MORE TO COME
Hey, it won't be long before the lights will be turned on and the gate is open for the Spring Lake Park Lights Drive.
At the same time, Mother Nature will soon decide to drop some of that white stuff to go along with the cold.
That will make for better sledding for the arrival of, you know who?
Best thing to do is make the best of it and enjoy the sights and sounds of the season.
LIONS WREATHS
While we are speaking of decorated homes, here's a great way to add a splash to the front of your home.
If you haven't got your Christmas wreath ordered, we can tell you the Williston Lions will be selling fresh wreaths from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 23 at Cash Wise in Williston.
At the same time, orders can also be placed for delivery by calling (701) 774-3959 or by emailing thewillistonlions@gmail.com.
The cost is only $20 and you can feel good as you are helping to support many community projects.
FALL BAZAAR SET
Peggy Bearce lets the Scope know the annual Mission Lutheran Church Fall Bazaar will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday (Nov. 16).
This event will be held in the activity room at Bethel Lutheran Home located at 1515 2nd Ave. West in Williston.
You can make plans for lunch, offering a choice of knoephla soup, ham and bean soup or chicken noodle that will be served with bread, beverage and apple or pumpkin dessert.
In addition, a bake sale and silent auction will be held throughout the event.
Everyone is invited to come out and take part.
FIRST LUTHERAN
While one event wraps up, you can bet another is on the back burner.
Jeanne Olson tells us, "it's that time of the year again."
On that note we can tell you the annual First Lutheran Church Bake Sale is set for Dec. 14.
It might be a tad early, but this date will creep up on us quickly.
The sale will once again be held beginning at 2 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at First Lutheran Church.
Pie and coffee and rommegrot will be available starting at 1 p.m.
STAND BACK
But, stand back, as the real fun begins at First Lutheran when the bell rings at 2 p.m. and the sale of goodies begins.
You will be able to purchase everything from flatbread and various Scandinavian delights including krumkaka, cookies, candies, popcorn cake and many wonderful holiday goodies.
Everybody is invited to come out for the pie and rommegrot, bake sale, fun and fellowship at the First Lutheran Church Bake Sale located at 916 Main Street in Williston.
NUTS FOR SALE
Another holiday activity that has reached our desk is the annual Chapter P "P.E.O." Nut Sale.
That word comes our way from Jane Studsrud, who notes, "another year is gone and it's that time."
This sale will be held once again in the lobby of the downtown American State Bank from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 22.
"We're fortunate to get pecans, walnuts, cashews, almonds and mixed nuts fresh direct from Georgia, with no middlean," said Studsrud.
Proceeds from nut sales will go to college scholarships for women.
VETERANS PARTY
This is one activity we look forward to each year.
Grant Carns and Sandy Hampton have been working hard to present yet another grand Christmas for Veterans party.
This year the event will be for veterans residing in the Bethel Lutheran Home and assisted living facilities for Bethel, along with their spouses.
This will all take place in the Bethel activities room beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 11.
This gathering is a labor of love to Grant and Sandy, along with many other volunteers who lend a helping hand.
We send out a Scope Salute to everyone involved.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.