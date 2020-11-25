For more than 25 years, American State Bank & Trust Company in Williston has been collecting Christmas gifts for its “Fill A Forgotten Stocking” drive in conjunction with the Salvation Army.
Unwrapped gifts for those ages 13-18 years old are accepted at the bank's main office at 223 Main Street through Dec. 17. The Salvation Army will then wrap and distribute the gifts to area teens in need this Christmas. There is an area set up in the main bank to drop off gifts. If you prefer not to come into the bank, call and someone will meet you in the entryway to receive your donation. Masks are required in the bank.
“It’s been called the Forgotten Stocking all these years because we want to be sure teens in need of Christmas gifts are thought of,” said Assistant Vice President and Marketing Office Debbie Richter, “So American State Bank is happy to collect gifts that will make a teenagers Christmas a little brighter.”
Along with unwrapped gifts, gift cards are accepted, as well as cash — which is given to Salvation Army officials to use for gift shopping to fill in where some gifts might be lacking. There are some school groups, church youth groups and other organizations that pool funds for gifts for the Forgotten Stocking, Richter added. Gift suggestions include: earbuds, hoodies, graphic tees, books, board games, computer games, wireless speakers, sports equipment, phone accessories, floor pillows, beanies, nail art kits, desk organizers and music, gaming or movie gift cards.
For more information, contact Richter at 701-774-4100.