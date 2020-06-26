June 26, 2020 — There used to be a settlement named Hackney about six miles south of present-day Gackle where, in 1903, George Elhard, George Gackle and John Gross of Kulm built a store. They renamed the site Gackle, and Elhard became the postmaster. When the Northern Pacific Railroad bypassed the site, the town was moved north, and the little settlement – instead of going back to the name of Hackney – gave itself the name Minister, but it soon became a ghost town.
Gackle, on the other hand, soon had a restaurant, lumber yard, real estate offices, harness shop, livery and feed stable, hotel and a “small building for handling refreshments.”
“Dakota Datebook” is a radio series from Prairie Public in partnership with the State Historical Society of North Dakota and with funding from the North Dakota Humanities Council. See all the Dakota Datebooks at prairiepublic.org, subscribe to the “Dakota Datebook” podcast, or buy the Dakota Datebook book at shopprairiepublic.org.