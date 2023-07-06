Growing up in the early through late 2000's I was fortunate enough to have neighborhood friends, along with my brothers, to hang out with on summer nights. During those days it was the street lights that were our indicator to go home after a day playing throughout the neighborhood. In the days where my street block was my whole world, the park acted as our town hall where you would go to make friends or make plans for the day. If you were bored you go to the park and make friends. Those days gave me some of the best memories and important lessons that I have brought with me into adulthood.
The Eder family is an example of generations of family and community love for the local neighborhood park. Five generations of Eder's, spanning 63 years, have played and made memories at Recreation Park, beginning in the 50's, when Linus and Ruth Eder moved to Williston to work at the Williston Herald.
The Eder front porch faced the park and Linus and Ruth encouraged their kids to go out and play and were pleased to find a number of neighborhood children who also played at the park.
"Our parents never really forced us into stuff, they encouraged us to try music, art, and sports. Their idea was that eventually you are going to find something that you are good at, something you enjoy and attack it with a passion.” said Bryan Eder, Son of Linus and Ruth.
"It was so nice living right across the street from that park," Eder said. "Every family in that neighborhood on our block had four or five kids. So it was no effort at all to get the word out, just yell across the block and say 'Hey we are going to start a softball game' you could round up 15 kids and go play softball across the street."
The park was a great way for a child to go out and exercise to stay healthy, but the park offered a place to go to be with a community and build connections and memories. Recreation Park offered trees to climb, badminton courts, and access to games of all kinds including four square. The Eder's even remember playing with arts and crafts at the park.
Forcing yourself to go out to make friends and spending face-time with one another helps strengthen a child's communication skills and different ways to learn to express emotions, a valuable skill to have when maturing through life.
“It’s just sad to see kids socially who don't know how to communicate as well. You even go back a generation. We used to spend our time sometimes just laying on the grass, looking up at the clouds and having conversations with each other. That way you got across to your friend or sibling that you cared about them and loved them.” Eder said.
The Eder's recall memories of the community packing together in the park, memorized by how far Linus could hit the ball from one end of the field to the next. Those memories have kept the Eder family close together even bringing their grandchildren and their children to the park to keep the memory alive.
Bryan, who now lives on the opposite corner of the park where his parents used to live, can look out to the park and recall all the memories while embracing the beauty of the nature the park provides.
"I can look out my front window or go out into my front yard, and that park is right there. And I have so many memories of that park, playing with friends and family. I watch the squirrels and the woodpeckers and all the cats and dogs that go through there." Eder said.
To permanently honor the memory of their late parents and the memories made at the park, the Eder family, consisting of Linus and Ruth's children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren have donated a bench in the park in front of their parents and childhood house. The bench marks a spot of great reflection from the past but encouragement for others to go and make future memories.