Eder Family 23

Three siblings currently reside in Bismarck but Bryan and Joan Eder stay close to the park in Williston. 

 Joan Eder-Larson

Growing up in the early through late 2000's I was fortunate enough to have neighborhood friends, along with my brothers, to hang out with on summer nights. During those days it was the street lights that were our indicator to go home after a day playing throughout the neighborhood. In the days where my street block was my whole world, the park acted as our town hall where you would go to make friends or make plans for the day. If you were bored you go to the park and make friends. Those days gave me some of the best memories and important lessons that I have brought with me into adulthood.

Eder family 23 - 1

3 generations of Eder's at Recreation Park.

The Eder family is an example of generations of family and community love for the local neighborhood park. Five generations of Eder's, spanning 63 years, have played and made memories at Recreation Park, beginning in the 50's, when Linus and Ruth Eder moved to Williston to work at the Williston Herald.

Eder Family 23


Tags

Load comments