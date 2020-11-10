November 10, 2020 — On this date in 1910, the Fargo Forum reported that Otto Melsch, from Minot, ND, had not been feeling well for some time. Suffering from rheumatism, Mr. Melsch decided to undergo a forty-five day fast. This apparently “affected a cure,” but left him in a weakened condition.
To rehabilitate, Melsch decided to “regain his robust constitution” by walking from Miami, Florida to San Diego, California. According to the Forum article, the 3,000 mile walk “soon brought him back to his old self, and he is now in perfect health.”
