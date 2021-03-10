March 10, 2021 — Today was another Saturday for legislators in 1951, and no doubt it was a day of much needed rest after a full week of decision-making. Much like this session, many of those decisions that week concerned outdoorsmen—both residents and nonresidents alike.
Legislators voted that Canadians, like all other nonresidents, were allowed to hunt, fish or trap in North Dakota, and all nonresidents could take fur-bearing animals from North Dakota—if other states permitted North Dakotans to do the same in their state.
Winter fishermen should also thank this legislature for the comfort they experience today, because this was the legislature that allowed the use of fishing houses for a $1 license. They’d better not be fishing crappies or perch, however, because they were added to the protected species list that session.
“Dakota Datebook” is a radio series from Prairie Public in partnership with the State Historical Society of North Dakota and with funding from the North Dakota Humanities Council. See all the Dakota Datebooks at prairiepublic.org, subscribe to the “Dakota Datebook” podcast, or buy the Dakota Datebook book at shopprairiepublic.org.