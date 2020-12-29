December 29, 2020 — Today’s story is a sad one involving multiple filicide – the killing of a child by his or her parent.
The tragedy took place on a farm near the town of Adams in northeast North Dakota about this time in 1897. A story in the Park River Gazette read: “Thursday morning, Jacob Jerry Payer, a Bohemian farmer...came to town with a load of grain to sell, quarreling bitterly with his wife before his departure from home because he would not promise to return home the same night. He remained here over night, and yesterday morning, a messenger came in from his farm bearing the startling intelligence that Mrs. Payer had killed herself and her four children.”
The story explained that Jacob Payer had asked his father, who lived nearby, to take care of his farm chores until he got back. “The old gentleman,” the story said, “went to the house yesterday morning and knocked on the door but received no answer. After waiting a short time, he entered, but no one was moving. He began to look around for the inmates, and upon opening the bedroom door, a startling sight met his eyes. There, upon the bed lay the dead bodies of his four grandchildren, and across the foot of the bed was the body of their mother, also cold in death.”
The reporter quickly came to his own conclusions, saying, “The only reason that can be assigned for the terrible deed is that the woman must have become insane. She was a woman of fierce and ungovernable temper, and revengeful disposition. She had at various times previous to this, made threats of suicide and even of murder, and it is thought that the quarrel between herself and her husband prior to his departure had rankled in her mind until she lost her reason and determined to end her own life and that of her children at the same time.”
The reporter gave no reasons why Mrs. Payer may have been such an angry wife. There was no mention of whether Mr. Payer could prove that his family was alive when he left the farm the day before. It was accepted that the blame lay with her and that her actions the night before had been cold, methodical and decisive.
Mrs. Payer gave each child strychnine from a bottle kept for killing gophers. The couple had two girls and two boys; they were between the ages of two and seven. “A bottle (of the poison),” the article said, “partially emptied, lay near by and showed conclusively by what means the five lives were ended.”
Each of the children was freshly washed and dressed in his or her best clothes before being laid out, side by side, at the head of the bed. “This work,” continued the article, “as was evident from the surroundings, was done after the children’s death, and after this was done, she had taken the portion of the drug reserved for herself, and lying down across the bed had calmly awaited death, which of course, must have come very quickly...
“The event is one of the most terrible that has occurred in the history of the state,” the story ended, “and it has greatly shocked the entire community.”
