At their meeting Tuesday morning, the Williams County Board of Commissioners agreed to approve a permit for a gravel pit in Pherrin Township, contingent on the township's approval.
It was originally believed that there was no comment from the township, but Pherrin Township supervisor chairman Joe Trumpower told commissioners that they “got the wrong paperwork” regarding this project and asked the commissioners to table this for the next meeting in two weeks as the township board would meet that evening.
“Our picture was wrong. We just received the right one last week,” Trumpower said. “I don’t see anything wrong with it, but I want the board involved."
The conditional use permit, submitted by Landon Eskew, managing member of Highline Water, LLC, requested to open and operate a gravel pit within an agricultural zoning district in Pherrin Township in the vicinity of Carolville, northwest of Williston.
The closest residence is approximately a half mile to the south, with an urban residential subdivision – Little Muddy Estates – located a half mile to the southeast with the closest residence there three quarters of a mile, said Michelle Haugen, staff planner with Williams County Planning & Zoning Division.
The Williams County Water Resource board does “not believe that the activities of a gravel pit will cause an increase in runoff, however, they should be aware and make sure they do not adversely affect the Little Muddy River,” Haugen said, citing a project overview.
While there was the initial absence of comment from Pherrin Township, local residents weighed in.
Heidi Folden-Willard, a resident who lives on Patriot Lane in Little Muddy Estates, wrote in an e-mail to the Williams County Planning and Zoning dated August 7 that her family moved to their current location to get away from noise and “to look out over the plains and see land, not heavy equipment that is digging up the landscape.”
“We already deal with enough dust and erosion that I feel like this would exacerbate the problem,” she wrote. “Not only that, but the noise pollution and the potential pollution of the Little Muddy River makes this very bad for the area.”
Folden-Willard noted that the Little Muddy River floods “every year” and that sometimes it gets so bad, it is within 100 yards of her property.
“If the gravel pit floods, we won’t be dealing with just water, but silt, sand and debris from the gravel pit,” Folden-Willard said.
Another neighbor, Oleg and Ashlynn Anderson, who also live on Freedom Lane, wrote in an e-mail to the Planning and Zoning Commission on August 16, that the sand and gravel pit would affect their neighborhood and property.
“It will change the view from our backyard and neighborhood,” the Andersons wrote. “It will cause air pollution with the dirt and debris that will blow our way in the North Dakota winds, and it can hurt our property value and possible resell of our house.”
While the motion to approve the gravel pit was contingent on the township's approval, the item was tabled until the commissioners' next meeting on September 19.