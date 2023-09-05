At their meeting Tuesday morning, the Williams County Board of Commissioners agreed to approve a permit for a gravel pit in Pherrin Township, contingent on the township's approval. 

It was originally believed that there was no comment from the township, but Pherrin Township supervisor chairman Joe Trumpower told commissioners that they “got the wrong paperwork” regarding this project and asked the commissioners to table this for the next meeting in two weeks as the township board would meet that evening. 



