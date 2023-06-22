At the Williams County Board of Commissioners meeting on June 20, the county commissioners made the decision to ask Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative to cut power to the construction of a crytpo mining data center being constructed by AtlasPower and FX Solutions after failing to meet compliance with county requirements.
Williams county had ordered the project to be shut down earlier this year but FX Solutions won an appeal before a motion in May failed to advance on a 3-2 vote against the motion. In that same meeting, the commissioners voted 5-0 in favor of fines and more days to comply.
Kameron Hymer, Williams County Development Services Director, met with the commissioners to address the failure to comply.
"I had been working with FX Solutions, Rick Tabish who has been working with Tiger Hill from Three Forks Services and they have been very communicative and have responded but as I go through these items I think there has been some internal issues with communication as things move along over to the Atlas side of things," said Hymer. At the end of the day the conditions that were to be met, not all of them have been met."
Hymer detailed a list of conditions that weren't met. The first being obtaining final inspections for each building in phase 2, certification of occupancy for all of phase 2 including approval from the North Dakota State Electrical Board.
"It is from my understanding that we had conducted a site visit on Friday, June 16 which was the 45-day deadline date the board had given them to come into compliance," said Hymer. "They, I believe, mentioned the buildings, and I could be incorrect, that all were inspected by the state. I'm not sure how many the state actually tagged or stickered to say they were approved. However, they have not called in for any final inspections from the building division here at the county so we have not done any final inspections."
Hymer went on to discuss that the fire inspector did visit the site Friday afternoon. The buildings did have fire extinguishers but there was an issue with some of the fire exit doors being stuck and code states they can't take more than 30 pounds of force to open.
"That is something we will have to review before any final certificates of occupancy is issued on the building." said Hymer.
Another condition was 24 hour security on-site. Hymer explained a security guard has been on the west side, but had never seen one on the east side in the times he had visited the site.
They were to build a buffer strip in accordance with the heavy industrial zoning district.
Hymer stated there were concerns with the temporary sound wall and how it worked but he was assured by Tabish that they were working on a way to get that done.
Hymer mentioned the next condition on his list was meeting with neighbors to find an agreeable sound level and to his knowledge nothing had been done.
"As of Friday there has been no work done, no walls erected, no dirt work done," said Hymer. "They are still failing to control the sound that is coming from that property."
In April, the board had issues fines of $500 per day per building when the initial stop work order had been issued. Those fines are now over $200,000 and will need to be paid before any certificate of occupancy is issued.
"That's just a handful of things they were required to do," said Hymer. "As of today they have failed to meet all of the conditions that we required them per the building code, per the zoning code and per the board. Today the recommendation I have is to order Mountrail-Williams to cut power to phase 2 of the project until they can come into compliance."
Hymer was open to questions from the Board of Commissioners to which he was asked about Urban Solutions, a noise cancelling company, and if there was any movement with them.
Hymer answered that speaking with Tabish, his lawyers were reviewing a contract but as of Friday, June 16, no contract had been accepted.
The board made a motion to follow Hymer's recommendation to cut power from phase 2.
The motion received a second with no discussion following and a unanimous vote to carry the motion.
The power had not been cut, as of Thursday, and instead the utility company had filed a petition for declaratory judgement in district court, a move that Commission Chairman Cory Hanson believes is a way of asking a judge whether it has the authority to cut the power.
Mountrail-Williams provided a comment to the situation.
"Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative's responsibility to serve our members is not taken lightly. We are in the process of seeking the court's determination on next steps to ensure the appropriate process is followed. As a power supplier we cannot take a position, rather, will focus on our commitment to delivering safe and reliable power to our members."