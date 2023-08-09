At a short meeting Tuesday evening, the Williston City Commission approved two STAR Fund applications.
Shawn Wenko, executive director of the Williston Economic Development Office, spoke to the City Commission about the two recommendations made by the STAR Fund Board.
First, Ruach Resources filed a Flex Pace application to purchase equipment for their yard, located at 14136 Petroleum Park Drive, with the purpose of expanding their operations. The request for $65,000 would be split between Williams County and McKenzie County, meaning that Williams County would be responsible for $32,500.
Next, the Edgar M. Boyd Post 37 of the American Legion applied for a C4 Facade Grant, requesting funding not to exceed $20,000 for facade updates to their facility on 1st Avenue East.
Both applications were recommended by the STAR Fund Board and approved by the Williston City Commission. The application for Ruach Resources will also go to the Williams County Commission for approval.
Also discussed at the meeting was the 2022 annual report of the Williston Community Library, which was presented by library director Andrea Placher.
Placher noted that the library will be celebrating its 40th anniversary in October and the building is "middle-aged." With some renovations taking place, Placher said that she hopes to add renovating the bathrooms to that list as the bathrooms are not ADA-friendly.
During her presentation, Placher updated the City Commission on accomplishments and figures. For example, 93,716 items were checked out of the library in 2022; this would be equal to every resident of Williams County checking out two and a half items. In 2022, the library had 68,384 visitors, Placher said, adding that this June alone, the library had 7,500 visitors, "so this year's numbers are going to be even better."