CHI St. Alexius Health recently announced a partnership with Williston State College and the University of Mary nursing program by funding two seats in the nursing program.

“The partnership between the University of Mary and Williston State College is a big win for our Williston community," new CHI St. Alexius Health President Garrick Hyde said in a news release. “Nursing students who previously had to leave Williston if they wanted a four-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree can now do all four years at Williston State College.



