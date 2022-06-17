Scam of the Week file art

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Businesses beware, a new scam is popping up locally where scammers are claiming to be fundraising for Sidney High School sports teams.

The high school has stated that they are not currently doing any fundraising and encourage businesses owners to not return these phone calls or give any money to callers.

The best advice is to only give money to people you know and trust and who are asking for fundraising dollars in person.

The State of Montana does have a toll-free hotline where you can report scams. If you’ve been a victim of this scam, please call 1-800-222-4446.



Tags

Load comments