Anna Nelson, president of the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce, welcomes Mission Tax service owners Clayton and Courtney Nobles, their children, and a tax preparer on the team.

 Eric Gill | Williston Herald

The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new tax-service business with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.

WACC President Anna Nelson led the event. She announced the addition of  Mission Tax to the chamber during the ceremony, held at the firm's office on 14th Street.



