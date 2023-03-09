The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new tax-service business with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.
WACC President Anna Nelson led the event. She announced the addition of Mission Tax to the chamber during the ceremony, held at the firm's office on 14th Street.
The owners of the Mission Tax team understand tax season can be a stressful time for many Americans. They opened a second tax office in Williston to alleviate that stress.
Clayton and Courtney Nobles, who opened Quality Tax Preparation in Williston prior to launching their second shop, moved to Williams County from Colorado in 2016.
Previously under a different ownership as Liberty Tax, which closed its doors in September 2022, Clayton Nobles explained that Mission Tax has benefited from Liberty's robust clientele list.
Hundreds of clients transitioned from Liberty to Mission, said Nobles, 34. Acquiring the location offered an opportunity to build upon the existing client base.
"We thought the community was already underserved in tax services," he said. "So we thought we'd better just take a leap of faith and open up another tax office."
"We have a lot of clients that were here before and returned, even under a new name and ownership, he continued.
Nobles credited Liberty's head tax preparer, who worked for the previous firm for 10 years, with helping smooth the transition.
"She graciously stayed on," Nobles said. "Lots of her clients have been happy to see her here. We also have lots of new clients, as well."
The goal is to service 700 clients at Mission Tax, Nobles said, noting Quality Tax Preparation has more than 1,000 clients.
Nobles credited on-the-job training and mentors with giving him tax-preparation expertise.
"I started out with simple W2 tax returns and now I do corporate, partnerships and trust tax returns," he said. "I like that it's a puzzle I can figure out. It's really great to have the knowledge to save people tax dollars because I can unravel that puzzle."
Nobles, who graduated from Colorado Mesa University with a bachelor's degree in business administration, said he's advancing his tax-preparation credentials.
"I'm currently working on, what's called an EA," Nobles said. "I have one more test for that."
The EA, or Enrolled Agent, designation will allow Nobles to authenticate more returns and represent any taxpayer type before the Internal Revenue Service, he explained.
"I already solve lots of problems," Nobles said. "But having the EA after my name will give me the flexibility to represent clients with bigger, more complex tax issues."
The owner looked out on a snowy day in early March and credited the "great location" of Mission Tax — on the corner of 14th and 2nd streets.
Nobles said he's looking forward to summer, when a wheelchair ramp will be installed and new siding will spruce up the outside of the building.
Nobles said the people of Williston are a major reason he and his wife decided to open a second tax-service agency.
"I think the people in the community are just good," Nobles said. "It's something here I've seen that I hadn't seen before."
Even good people get anxious about their taxes, he acknowledged, discussing the different types of clients he encounters when it comes to filing income-tax returns.
"I always say there are three kinds of people: Those who want a big refund. Those who want to be pretty close to even — maybe plus or minus a couple hundred dollars. And those who don't want to give the government their tax dollars any sooner than they have to."
Nobles said he understands the motivations of all three types of taxpayers.
"There are some people who don't mind owing," he said. "They don't want Uncle Sam to make any interest off their money."
The Nobles are actively involved in Trinity Christian School, where their 8-year-old son currently is enrolled.
Clayton said they based their decision to open Mission Tax on a "leap of faith" and a desire to serve the community. He also cited the previous tax business's devoted clientele as a major motivation.
"I knew how many tax returns they did before," Nobles said of Liberty Tax. "They were already so busy because the community is underserved in tax services. We thought it would make perfect sense to open a new office where people were already used to having their taxes prepared."
Citing the new agency's slogan, "On a mission to simplify taxes," Nobles acknowledged tax season can be a stressful time for some folks.
"Taxes does give people a lot of anxiety, which is why we have candy sitting there by our desks," he said. "We do go through a lot of chocolate."
During his acceptance speech at the WACC ribbon-cutting ceremony, Nobles said Mission Tax offers discounts to active-duty military personnel and veterans, as well as first responders.