Community: noun, often attributive; com·mu·ni·ty | \ kə-ˈmyü-nə-tē \
1. A unified body of individuals: such as
a. the people with common interests living in a particular area.
2. Society at large.
While these are a few of the definitions of the word “community” found in the Merriam-Webster dictionary, I have another definition: a warm, welcoming group of people working towards a common goal.
In my nearly two months at the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce, I have experienced such a sense of pride throughout our community. Whether they have been here for a few days or a few decades, it is so apparent that the residents I have had the pleasure of speaking with love where they live – and they want to see it continue to grow and thrive.
That is the common goal towards which so many are working – whether they realize it or not – in tandem. Fiercely loyal champions for Williston are striving every day to secure its future by building its infrastructure and developing its leaders now.
Our childcare centers are ensuring parents can work in the community; our teachers are educating the next generation and giving them opportunities to learn about career paths and businesses throughout the region; our higher education and training programs are readying potential employees for a variety of careers; our city leaders and developers are constantly working to bring in new businesses and new industry while bolstering the businesses and industries that are the backbone of the region; our energy industry continues to be a boon to the economy; our established businesses work hard to serve the good people of Williston and its visitors; and the list goes on.
Every single person employed in and living in the area plays a significant role in this economy. Every employer offers a unique opportunity to its employees and contributes to the success of the region. Everyone gives back to the community in some way.
I am so proud of this community. I am so proud to see how residents and businesses support each other. I am so proud to be a part of an entity that can help facilitate those opportunities to give back. And I am so grateful to this community for its warm reception of us here at the Chamber.
To our members and beyond: You matter and your support matters. Please do not hesitate to ask us how the Chamber can help you help those around you.