The Williston STAR Fund is seeking candidates interested in serving on its advisory board of directors.
Established in 1991 and approved by voters several times since then, the STAR Fund is a 1% percent city sales tax of which 75% is dedicated to infrastructure debt relief and the remaining 25% dedicated to jobs creation and community development. Since 2010 the jobs creation and community development portion has assisted over 250 startup businesses, retail space, service providers, housing expansion, daycares, manufacturing, industrial facilities and quality of life improvements.
The fund is governed by a seven-member advisory board that meets the first Tuesday of each month. This position is for a 3-year term with an option for a second 3-year renewal.
High priority will be given to a candidate that possesses:
Experience in finance
Small business owners and entrepreneurs
Basic general knowledge of business development
If you feel you are an ideal candidate, please submit a single page document outlining why you are interested along with any other board experience you may have. The deadline to apply is Monday, July 11th and can be emailed or hand delivered to the contact below.
Shawn Wenko, Williston Economic Development Executive Director, shawnw@ci.williston.nd.us or 701-577-8110, or 113 4th St E, Williston, ND.