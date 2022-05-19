If you’ve driven around Williston at all, you’ve seen her work. Sam Rush: the girl who paints the windows. Starting with just a passion to paint and create, Rush has turned artwork into her full-time career.
Rush moved to the Williston area about 10 years ago, just looking to leave her hometown and start a new adventure. In 2014, she began doing canvas painting, and said that is what started it all. It soon turned into wood signs, calligraphy, wedding signs, nursery murals, business murals, and even a retail store.
Out of the blue one day in 2017, a business owner of a local hair salon called Rush and asked her to paint her windows.
“It all just kind of started from there,” Rush said.
One business quickly turned into a handful. Businesses owners kept talking to each other and seeing her work throughout town, and now she has approximately 40 businesses she paints for. You can see Rush’s work in Williston, Ray, Culbertson, Watford City, and even Minot .
When asked about the inspiration for the artwork that goes onto the windows, Rush said most business owners have an idea of what they want when booking with her. Others decide to give Rush complete artistic freedom, which Rush said can be a bit nerve-racking.
“I just want them to be happy with it,” she said.
An all-time favorite completed window of Rush’s was the Service Drug Christmas scene depicting snowmen having a snowball fight from last winter.
“If you would have told me years ago that I would be making money doing what I loved, I wouldn’t have believed you in a million years,” Rush said.
Rush keeps herself pretty busy between changing her clients’ windows to match the seasons and holidays, hosting private and public step-by-step paint classes in Williston and Watford City, and finishing school to become a realtor.
If you see her around town painting windows, say hello and snap a photo. She might even share it on her Facebook page, Multiple Impressions.