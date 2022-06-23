In an attempt to combat rising inflation, the Federal Reserve handed out its first three-quarter-point hike in 28 years on June 15. We asked Aaron Muzzy and Kristopher Mrachek, two financial advisor’s from Williston’s Legacy Financial Partners to explain what this means for the average person.
Q1: Why is the Federal Reserve raising interest rates and what’s causing the inflation in the first place?
A1: “Back during COVID-19, when the economy basically got put on hold in the United States and across the world, the U.S. Federal Reserve lowered interest rates to essentially zero to help promote spending and to boost the economy. With interest rates at zero, it allows everyone to borrow for cheaper and purchase more for less.
The government also printed lots of money and gave it out via the stimulus checks. Between the lower rates and trillions of dollars in stimulus, this helped stimulate the economy to the point we are at now. This is causing high inflation. When there is high demand and not enough supply, companies raise prices and cause inflation that way as well. With the shortage of truck drivers, workers at the ports, gas/oil and grain shortage via the Ukraine/Russia war this all leads to less supply causing even more issues.
The Federal Reserve has started raising interest rates this year to help slow down the economy which in turn should decrease the rate of inflation to a point that is more in line with a typical growing economy.”
Q2: How does the interest rate hike affect the average person?
A2: “People will now have to pay more to borrow. During the recovery of COVID-19, we saw lots of people buying homes with very low interest rate mortgages, around 3.25%. Now after the few Federal interest rate hikes we’ve had this year, we’ve seen interest rates on a 30 year mortgage jump to around 6%. This goes across the board for car loans, personal loans and so forth. People will now have to pay more in interest to purchase on credit, hence reducing the amount of larger purchases people will typically buy on credit- slowing down the economy in general.”
Q3: How is this affecting the stock market and what can a person do to plan around this market volatility?
A3: “Most people have probably seen their portfolios decrease in value in some proportion. Companies are just like people, they borrow money to purchase goods, but now they have to do so at a higher cost. While the pullback in the stock market is nerve wracking for some, for investors who have a long term time horizon, this typically creates a great buying opportunity. The past is no indication of the future, but historically the market has always recovered given time.
A strategy for someone who wants to get invested but isn’t sure when to buy is to “Dollar Cost Average” into the market. This strategy involves buying into the market on a weekly to monthly basis and does not worry about trying to time the absolute bottom... even the best investors have a hard time doing that!
If you’re worried about the market and what to do, now is a great time to take a step back, take a deep breath and look to see how your plans have been impacted. If you’re unsure, we encourage you to see a professional and create a game plan about how to move forward from here. Even our own clients have had worries during this downturn, but this is why financial planning is so important.”