Williston Economic Development (WED) will celebrate Economic Development Week May 9-13, 2022 with an open house, business summit, business after hours and much more!
Economic Development Week creates awareness about the programs and services WED utilizes to attract and grow businesses, create and retain jobs and improve the quality of life in the Williston trade region.
“Economic Development Week is recognized each year by the International Economic Development Council. It’s a way for ED offices across the country to celebrate economic success while educating an informing the public about who we are and what we do,” Williston Economic Development Executive Director Shawn Wenko said.
WED will host an open house from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, May 10 at the Center for Development located at 113 Fourth Street East. The open house will feature light refreshments, giveaways and a live remote with 660 KEYZ News Radio. Wenko will be available to answer any questions the public may have regarding economic development in the Williston trade region.
On Thursday, May 12, WED will host its Williston Economic Development Summit at the Historic Old Armory. The summit will be held from 8 a.m. to noon. Headlining the summit will be Denver motivational speaker Kenyon Salo. Other speakers will include experts from the state’s UAS and workforce development initiatives, as well as authorities on value-added projects planned in Williams County.
“There is a lot going on in the area post-COVID,” said Wenko. “This summit is going to highlight some of those projects and with the addition of our keynote speaker Kenyon Salo. This is definitely something people will want to attend.”
In addition to the summit, Joel Heitkamp will broadcast his News and Views program from the WED office from 9 to 11 a.m. Following the summit, Williston Mayor Howard Klug will host his State of the City Address at the Old Armory. A free lunch will be provided by Pit #105 on a first-come, first-served basis.
After the luncheon, WED will host ground breakings and tours at Williston Square and Business After Hours from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Busted Knuckle Brewery.
For more information, visit willistondevelopment.com or call 701-577-8110.
Williston Economic Development Summit tentative schedule
• 7:30-8 a.m. Registration and Light Breakfast
• 8:05-8:10 a.m. Welcome, Shawn Wenko, Williston Economic Development Executive Director
• 8:15 a.m.-9:15 a.m. Keynote Speaker Kenyon Salo
• 9:20 a.m.-10:05 a.m. UAS Presentation, Commercializing UAS in North Dakota, Trevor Woods/Executive Director, Vantis
• 10:10 a.m.-10:55 a.m. Value-Added Presentation, Steve Kemp/Williams County Commissioner District #2, President Wellspring Hydro
• 11 a.m.-11:45 a.m. Find the Good Life Workforce Initiative, Katie Ralston Howe/North Dakota Department of Commerce Workforce Division Director
• 12-1:30 p.m.
State of the City Address and Lunch Howard Klug/City of Williston Mayor Lunch provided by Pit #105. First-come, first-served.
• 2:30-5:00 p.m. Groundbreakings and Tours at Williston Square Celebrate the groundbreaking of the Sandford Health multi-specialty clinic. More TBD.
• 5:30-7:30 p.m. Business After Hours at Busted Knuckle Brewery. Light refreshments, giveaways, networking and games.
