The Grand Williston Hotel and Conference Center is back in full force.
Over the past four decades, the Grand Williston has seen its share of ups and downs, highs and lows, peaks and valleys — dating to 1980, when it opened as a Ramada.
In the early '90s, the hotel was sold and became the International Airport Williston, according to John Veno, project manager with ownership group Real Capital Solutions.
That's when the property went into decline, he said.
Today — thanks to more than $5 million worth of renovations from the parent company out of Lewisville, Colo. — the area's largest conference center offers services for local businesses, families, tourists and out-of-town executives interested in doing business in Williston, relaxing poolside or chilling inside the modern bar.
"We began acquiring properties in the Bakken region in 2018," Veno said on behalf of Real Capital Solutions. "We have an oil and gas macro [financial-analytics tool] we developed. … we think oil and gas will prosper in the next five years."
To understand how impressive the Grand Williston is today, it's necessary to grasp how much money was required to bring the venue up to 21st century hospitality standards.
"We bought this property in December of 2021," Veno recalled. "It was closed for a couple of years because of covid and the downturn in the oil-field markets."
Veno said the previous owners did not want to make the necessary investments to bring the Grand Williston back up to a level required to attract guests.
"That group had no interest in reopening at that point," he said. "The cost was apparently prohibitive to them because of renovations and repairs."
Among many renovations and repairs required: heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), roof, restaurant and kitchen, ballroom and bar.
After spending $5.4 million and 11 months upgrading the entire hotel (including guest rooms), the Grand Williston reopened Nov. 7, 2022.
"A big majority of it was just in rebuilding systems," said Veno. "The roof needed to be redone. The AC needed to be replaced. The plumbing was very expensive. The kitchen needed major upgrades. The [pool] slide, alone, cost $200,000."
Those costs paid off, however, largely because of the Grand Williston's local allure as a premium meeting and events venue.
"I knew there was an opportunity here because it's the only good meeting space in the entire region," Veno said. "And it's something the community really wanted. … The mayor was very interested, as well as Shawn Wenko, who were really excited to see us reopen.
"We feel that we are situated very good in terms of the city's plans for the future, and redevelopment of the old airport," Veno said, referring to Williston Square and the hotel's place within the city's redevelopment strategy.
"It will make Williston a destination for the entire northwest North Dakota and northeastern Montana," Veno said of the Williston Grand Hotel. "With the arrival of Sanford Health — the clinic and hospital — it will add to the regional draw of Williston Square development.
"Sanford Health, the mayor and other [Williston] city officials have already held meetings at the Grand Williston," he continued.
Meetings and events were not the only renovation priority. Upgrading guest rooms was paramount to the hotel's reopening strategy.
"We spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on guest rooms," Veno said, noting the hotel has 146 rooms.
Average standard room rates start at $129/night, depending on availability, season, day of week, etc.
Poolside suites start at $250/night, according to Veno.
"People do come for staycations," said Gina Carpenter, director of sales and marketing at the Grand Williston. "And they live in town."
She pointed to the renovated ballroom as key to attracting local businesses and organizations for large-group gatherings. The Grand Williston Ballroom offers about 7,000 square feet of space and can accommodate up to 350 seated guests. It also has a large drop-down projection screen and A/V booth.
Carpenter — who worked previously at the hotel, including a stint as catering manager in 2019, prior to the covid pandemic — takes pride in the new Grand.
"I like that I see familiar faces from the community who come back," she said. "Providing good service is important to me."
Carpenter spoke with a tone of satisfaction about the $5.4 million in renovations, shaking her head as she described horror stories from the past: buckets set up in the lobby to catch dripping water from the leaking roof. She said people are amazed today by how much the hotel has improved.
"I love seeing their faces when they walk in here," she said of familiar local patrons.
Veno concurred: "We didn't just put lipstick on it. The roof was almost $700,000."
"It was always patched," Carpenter recalled. "It wasn't just the roof. It was heating and air conditioning. Everything that could go wrong went wrong."
Meeting spaces
The hotel offers 11,197 total square feet of meeting space.
In addition to the ballroom, the Grand Williston has break-out meeting rooms that can be combined into one large space or separated into various configurations: two and one rooms, or three.
Carpenter cited several local businesses and associations that recently held events at the Grand including Women in Leadership, Williston Area Chamber of Commerce, Northern Plains Youth for Christ, 70th annual National Hard Spring Wheat Show, Boys from Company "B," Mondak Humane Society All for Love, and the Williston Herald's 20 Under 40 gala.
In addition to large events, the Grand Williston hosts weekly meetings and smaller events for local businesses.
"Numerous corporate parties and safety meetings for oil and gas companies" are held at the hotel, Carpenter said, pointing to a local group hosting a CPR meeting for a couple dozen employees in one of the break-out rooms the day the Herald interviewed her.
Carpenter said the hotel is already booked for numerous weddings and graduation parties from May through November 2023.
"We have at least six events a month — probably 10 or 12," Veno said, noting the Basin Baggers Cornball tournament would be played in the Grand Ballroom that evening.
Leather and Lace Bikers Society Ball is another event Veno cited with Grand Williston pride.
"If there's a large event going on, this is the place," he said. "We really want it to be a choice because it's an awesome place, not just because it's the only place to go."
Emphasizing the importance of being a "full-service" hotel, Carpenter explained the Grand Williston has a liquor license, a sit-down restaurant and bar, meeting and conference center space, indoor pool and hundreds of guest rooms.
In addition, the Tavern bar has a blackjack table and e-pull-tab machines for legal gambling.
The impressive pool and $200,000 tunnel slide are reportedly extremely popular year round, especially during warm summer months.
"We do a lot of parties for kids — a lot," Veno said.
"It was just a part of the heart of the community before, and we wanted to re-establish that," he said of the pool.
Memories of the old hotel — its leaking roof and faulty HVAC system, dilapidated rooms and musky old bar — apparently are hard to forget, even though today's Grand Williston looks and feels brand new.
"It takes time for a property that's reopening to build community trust," Veno acknowledged, emphasizing his gratitude toward the parent company for investing money to renovate the hotel, rather than simply bulldozing and rebuilding it.
"If you were to rebuild this place from the ground up, it would cost $35 million, easily," said the Colorado-based project manager. "Our company is about adding value."
One key aspect of the hotel that has not changed since it was purchased and renovated by Real Capital Solutions is the name.
"The Grand Williston, even though it closed, still held a place in the hearts of the community," Veno said. "So, we didn't feel it needed an identity change. It just needed a full renovation."
With nearly 150 guest rooms, the hotel's bread and butter remains accommodating visitors.
Still, the Grand has returned as THE place to hold big events — and that's no small achievement.
"It helps draw events to Williston, which helps generate tax dollars," Veno said. "It helps bring events here that couldn't come here otherwise."