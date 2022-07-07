American State Bank & Trust Co. of Williston recently welcomed Commercial Loan Officer Victoria Hoppe and Mineral Services Officer Brett Brothers to its staff.
Hoppe, originally from Warroad, MN, has been in the banking industry since 2016 as a commercial/ag credit analyst and commercial lender. She holds a Finance degree from Liberty University. She and her husband enjoy spending time with their three dogs and outdoor activities including hiking, fishing, hunting and snowboarding.
ASB&T President/CEO Dave Hanson said, “Victoria has been a great addition to the Bank’s Commercial Lending team. She brings lending expertise, great customer service skills and knowledge of business lending that will serve our customers well.”
Brothers joined the Trust Department as a Mineral Services Officer. He works with a variety of Trust Department accounts including Trusts, Estates, Agencies, LLCs, and LLLPs specializing in mineral interest and farm management as well as other oil and gas related matters.
He is originally from the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma area, moving to Williston in 2009. Brothers worked as an independent landman, land manager and water transfer manager, among other positions in the oil and gas industry.
ASB&T Vice President/Trust Department Manager Jeramy Hansen said, “We appreciate what Brett brings to our mineral services clients in the Trust Department with his years of experience in the oil and gas industry.”
Brothers is a member of the Landman’s Association of North Dakota and serves on the Board of Trustees for Lutheran Brethren Fellowship Church. He and his wife have one daughter.