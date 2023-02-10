It's all in the topping — from sweet tapioca pearls to bursting and chewy morsels that distinguish boba tea drinks from all others.
Keally Lam, owner of Bakken Boba and Brew, points out her newly opened shop makes its own tapioca pearls.
Lam is equally proud of her Vietnamese heritage, the place where bột báng (aka boba) was born.
"We have fresh Vietnamese coffee [drinks]," Lam said. "It's more milky and smooth, a little bit stronger than regular coffee. We use organic coffee and organic tea."
Bakken Boba and Brew held a quiet grand opening Thursday to introduce Willistonites to authentic Vietnamese boba tea drinks.
"This is the first time, ever, that Williston has had an organic coffee and milk tea place," Lam said.
For those in the know, boba drinks have remained popular in the United States for more than a decade. They are typically large and chilled, made from various standard teas or milk-tea: very sweet and colorful, with a variety of boba pearls to keep them interesting.
Some bobas are tapioca based, some are chewy and some burst with fruity flavors.
"We make bursting bobas and we have tapioca bobas," said Mackenzie Zopp, an employee at Bakken Boba and Brew on 51st St., off of Highway 2 (not far from Walmart.)
Bakken Boba and Brew is currently open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
Zopp said the grand opening went "really well."
"We had to make more tea at 6 to make sure we could stay open until 7 [p.m.]," she said. "Everyone was nice — we had two people come back for seconds."
Zopp said the Tiger Milk tea and Vietnamese coffee were both in great demand during the grand opening.
"Our most popular boba was tapioca and strawberry Bursting Boba," she said, revealing the burst as "juice in the middle."
In addition to tapioca and bursting bobas, Zopp recommended the sweet Tiger Milk tea.
"It doesn't actually have brown sugar in it," she said. "But it tastes like brown sugar."
There are several colorful, exotic Red Bull Zingers available including lavender, pomegranate and rose. Although they may prove popular on Valentine's Day, Zopp predicted red strawberry Bursting Boba will be a big hit on February 14.
Bursting Boba flavors are lychee, mango, passion fruit and strawberry. There are also a variety of jelly flavors including coconut and green apple.
"It's a chewy boba," Zopp said of the jelly flavor. "We make it fresh in our shop every morning."
In addition to more than two dozen regular teas and milk teas, Bakken Boba and Brew has Bakken Bites including bagels, thin crepes, Danish pastries, waffle crisps and macarons in nearly a dozen flavors — from raspberry cheesecake and blueberry milk jam to green rainbow and ube white chocolate.
Zopp recommends the Bakken Bites, similar to waffle crisps.
"We make them ourselves," she said. "We make shaved ice and 'slushees' [too]."
Bakken Boba and Brew: 124 51st St., Williston, ND 58801; 701-609-9579
