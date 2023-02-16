DHS zones

The Human Service Zones' local offices in the counties (formerly known as county social service offices) have professionals on site who can help people who need these services and supports: Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP/Food Stamps), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), heating assistance, Medicaid, including children's health services; basic care assistance; child care assistance; child welfare (foster care, child protection services); and referrals to other local resources and programs. The "Host County" in a Human Service Zone is responsible for the administrative functions (payroll, other HR functions, etc.) in the zone and is marked with a star.

Investigating allegations of child abuse or neglect is hardly ever a simple job. Parents suspected of real cases of abuse often dodge child protective services workers when they knock on the door, state social workers say.

Parents change residences, skip town, jump borders and try to become invisible. Tracking them down and protecting the welfare of children in the state takes time and boots on the ground.



