A 34-year-old female from Williston was involved in a collision with train in Mountrail County on Wednesday at noon. 

The woman was driving a 2013 Chevy Silverado 3500 and was traveling southbound on 95th Ave NW, 6 miles northwest of Ross. 

The Chevy failed to yield to an eastbound Burlington Northern train. This resulted in the Chevy being struck on its passenger side, and the woman driving was ejected through the passenger side window.

The woman was transported to Stanley Hospital following the collision, but later transferred to Trinity Hospital in Minot. 

The train was empty and both the Engineer and Conductor on the train were uninjured. 

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol and a press release listed charges as pending at this time. 



