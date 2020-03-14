On Saturday, March 14, the Williston State College athletic department has suspended spring play, in accordance with the NJCAA's national statement in regards to growing national concerns over the COVID-19 virus.
In the statement, the NJCAA stated "As we continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation as it impacts our member colleges, the NJCAA has made the decision to suspend all spring competition beginning Saturday, March 14 through Friday, April 3 along with the postponement of basketball championships until April 20. The NJCAA is also extending the hardship season completion ruling to 60 percent - should teams cancel their season before the limit is reached, student-athletes will not be charged a year of eligibility. For the 2020-21 season, the NJCAA is also increasing its allowable number of Letters of Intent which will be vetted by the Eligibility Committee. Our goal is to look after the safety and security of all involved, while also still providing a pathway to allow opportunities for our student-athletes and the ability to compete for a national championship. The NJCAA will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed."
More information will be posted to wsctetons.com as it becomes available.