On Thursday, April 16, a 56 year-old New Town man was found dead at his farm from neck injuries sustained in an equipment accident. At approximately 7 p.m., the man was found unresponsive in his overturned skid steer by a friend who called 911 and reported what he had found.
The New Town ambulance and rural fire department were called to the scene, as well as an officer from the Mountrail County Sheriff's Department. The responders found the man inside his overturned skid steer loader. It appears the man was moving some rotted grain to another part of his yard and was going up a small grade when the skid steer loader flipped over backward, pinning the driver inside the cab and causing his death.
Emergency crews removed the man from the overturned machine, but it appears that he had been dead for some time before being found. The farm is approximately 5 miles southeast of New Town. The name of the victim is not being released at this time pending notification of his next of kin.